In the last edition of “America Today” Broadcast this Wednesday, June 28, the drivers of the morning magazine were surprised after hearing the controversial statements by Martha Valcárcel, Milett Figueroa’s mother. The parent exploded and lashed out at the ex-beauty queen Valeria Piazza, who, a day ago, made a particular comment about the popular ‘Milechi’. Apparently, this would not have been to the liking of the mother of the former member of “The Great Chef: Famous”, who did not hesitate to clarify the former Miss Peru. Here are all the details of what happened.

What did Valeria Piazza say about Milett Figueroa?

On Tuesday June 27, Janet Barboza asked Valeria Piazza about Miss Supertalent, a beauty pageant that took place in Japan and in which she participated milett figueroa in 2016.

“It was a contest that was quite controversial because generally you go to an international and they only crown one. However, in Miss Supertalent, there was a tie and two were crowned. It is not a big contest, it is smaller”were the words of piazzawho minimized the beauty pageant where Figueroa participated.

What did Milett Figueroa’s mother say about Valeria Piazza?

Apparently, the comment of the popular ‘Vale’ was not to the liking of the Milett Figueroa’s mom, who came out to attack the former Miss Peru. “Here I am enraged because I am watching ‘America today’ and I am extremely sad that this girl, Valeria Piazza, has minimized the beauty pageant where my daughter went in Korea, which was first,” she said. Martha Valcárcel In the first moment.

In this sense, Milett Figueroa’s mother revealed that she contacted Jessica Newton, who denied what was mentioned by Piazza. “I think that people who speak negative things about other people or try to bring you down is because they have nothing good in their souls.” added.

About, Valeria Piazza He pointed out, before the TV cameras, that his words were misinterpreted and that he was very fond of Milett Figueroa.