Nothing was kept silent. Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli surprised more than one by confirming their love relationship during one of the editions of the ‘Dancing 2023’. In addition, the couple has been seen at various public events, appearing very affectionate and happy. And now it seems that the Argentine television producer has won the affection of the mother of the national actress, who would have already given her approval to Tinelli. What did she say? Find out in this note.

What did Milett Figueroa’s mother say about her relationship with Marcelo Tinelli?

Mirtha Valcárcel, the progenitor of Milett Figueroa, came forward and decided to make his feelings known about the romance that his daughter is experiencing with Marcelo Tinelli. The dancer’s mother was at the show ‘America today‘, where he told details about this new love relationship. Doña Mirtha did not stop complimenting the television host.

“God has perfect times, no one looks for anything in life, but there are things that touch the heart”said Mrs. Valcárcel. But the thing did not stop there, Milett’s mother highlighted that Tinelli had invited her daughter to a renowned event with famous figures from Buenos Aires. “He took it and made it official. “They have all been divine, icons of Argentine television”said.

Although Milett Figueroa has been publicly shown in romantic relationships in the past, such as the romance she had with ‘Pato’ Quiñones, Mrs. Martha stated that Marcelo Tinelli He would be his daughter’s first formal boyfriend.

“She is happy because she has not had boyfriends, so it is the first time that I have seen a beautiful, pure and real love,” declared Milett’s mother.

What did Patricio Quiñones say about the relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli?

The duck’ Quinones He was surprised after the news of the relationship between Figueroa and Tinelli. “Are they dating? Who wouldn’t want to be with Marcelo?” She said. Then the dancer said that Mirtha ValcárcelMilett’s mother, did not have “good energy” for him and noted that his romance with the model “had a big impact on him and it was difficult to get away from that topic.”