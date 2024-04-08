In an interview with the newspaper Trome, Helmut Lindnerrepresentative of Milett Figueroastated that the love relationship between his sister and Marcelo Tinelli is in excellent condition and emphasized the importance of not paying attention to the Third party opinions and fake news.

How do you describe the current situation between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli?

According to Helmut, the model's manager, the relationship between Milett and Marcelo is better than ever. The only difference is her physical location: while the actress is in Peru busy with the release of her next film 'Vampires' and other commitments, Marcelo is in Mexico filming the program 'LOL'. Along those lines, she stated that the artist and the Argentine driver are happy and that external opinions do not affect their relationship, since they are often unfounded rumors. “I can tell you that Milett and Marcelo's relationship is very good, better than ever, the reason they are in different places is because of work,” confirmed.

How does Milett Figueroa face the strong labels she receives in some programs?

In this regard, the brother of Figueroa emphasized that they are accustomed to the media environment and that Milett does not pay attention to the comments, given that she is focused on the premiere of her next film and other purposes in Argentina. In addition, she highlighted that the dancer is very happy and fully enjoys her family life, as was evident on a recent occasion in which she was playing with her nephew and shared the moment on her Instagram stories. her.

“We are already used to the environment and she knows very well what is important and what is not, she is happy with the premiere of the film and with the projects she has in Argentina, so she couldn't be happier. Yesterday she was with my son , his beloved nephew, playing and enjoying the family, posted it on his Instagram stories,” Helmut noted.

What implications did Yanina Latorre's statement have on the relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli?

Helmutt He pointed out that, in the entertainment industry, it is common to find commentators who, for various reasons, adopt roles or burdens that are not appropriate for them. “There will always be opinionologists who, for one reason or another, take responsibilities that do not correspond to them, that is what this medium is like”he emphasized.

What did Yanina Latorre think about the relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli?

As is remembered, Yanina Latorrerecognized for its close relationship with Marcelo Tinelligenerated surprise in the audience of Mirtha Legrand's program by declaring that the relationship between the host and the model Milett Figueroa had come to an end. “This is already finished” , Latorre stated and made it clear that the couple is no longer united. Although the presenter claimed to have information from a reliable source, she chose not to go into details to protect her identity. “He broke up with the Peruvian woman, although they deny it to me. Listen to me. I have an issue that I cannot talk about, because they are things that need to be sold at the source, but that (the breakup between Milett and Marcelo) is finalized,” expressed in the Legrand program.