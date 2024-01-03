The model Milett Figueroa, partner of Marcelo Tinelli, is causing people to talk after she was eliminated from the program 'Bailando 2023'. This news was confirmed by journalist Ángel de Brito, who revealed the delicate reason why the young woman withdrew from the successful Argentine reality show. Now many are wondering What will the Peruvian do?. Next, he finds out what he will work on in that country.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli welcomed 2024 in Uruguay: “Love and happiness”

Why did Milett Figueroa have to leave the reality show 'Bailando 2023'?

Milett Figueroacaused concern when he suffered a decompensation on the set of the reality show 'Bailando 2023'. Although at first it was rumored that she was pregnant; then, Marcelo Tinelli He ruled out this fact and confirmed what the press claimed: “Milett is not still in the program because she is injured.”

It should be noted that the Peruvian model visited doctors to find out what she was suffering from and they diagnosed her with a injury to one of the vertebrae of the spine. Along these lines, by medical request, he will not continue in competition.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa decompensates in the middle of recording 'Bailando 2023' and causes concern

What will Milett Figueroa work on after being eliminated from the reality show 'Bailando 2023'?

The Argentine journalist Angel de Brito commented during his program 'LAM', broadcast on January 2, that Milett Figueroa would work in new reality show from the Tinelli family, starring her boyfriend Marcelo, the driver's children, his cousin 'El Tirri' and other close relatives. Along these lines, the panelist said that the Peruvian model will travel to Punta del Este in Uruguay for the recordings of this program.

For his part, Marcelo Tinelli has indicated through his social networks that his girlfriend Milett has proposals to venture into acting in Argentina.

#Milett #Figueroa #work #ELIMINATED #39Bailando