Milett Figueroa is a Peruvian model who seeks to make her way abroad, as she is part of the Argentine reality show ‘Dancing 2023’conducted by Marcelo Tinelli. However, his time on television is not something recent, since he started from a very young age thanks to her charisma and indisputable beauty. In addition, not many know that the former reality girl carried out some studies before jumping onto the small screen, but she was not able to complete them. In this note, we tell you more about it.

How old is Milett Figueroa and how tall is she?

The former member of ‘Esto es guerra’ and ‘Combate’ is one of the figures of the most watched dance program in Argentina, she was born on June 10, 1992, so, Currently, he is 31 years old. Furthermore, one of Milett’s main characteristics is his height, because every time he arrives somewhere, he always stands out for it. It is known that the former beauty pageant participant He is 1.75 m tall.

Milett Figueroa in Argentina.

What degree did Milett Figueroa study and why did she not finish it?

Before appearing on different television programs, Milett Figueroa studied to enter the world of acting, as she said in an interview. Furthermore, he explained the reason why he could not finish that stage in his life, but that in the end it ended up opening the doors to various opportunities in the middle of the national show.

“When I arrived from Arequipa, at 15 years old, I started studying Acting. Then they called me for a casting on channel 9; I was selected as a model. Then the format changed and it became ‘Combat’, I did another casting, I passed it and I was in the program“, expressed the influencer to Perú 21. Likewise, she took a break from her studies because her main source of income was the ATV reality show.

