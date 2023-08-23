milett figueroa is being interviewed by different Argentine programs after being announced in ‘Bailando 2023’, an Argentine reality show by Marcelo Tinelli. The Peruvian artist was invited to ‘Good afternoon’, in which he spoke about his experience in dance and acting in Peru, as well as some controversial issues he experienced. In the same way, she was asked about her plans for the future and if she wants to consolidate her career in this region. In this regard, she was encouraged to make a life in the so-called ‘city of fury’.

“I would love to stay. My vision is to cast, make fiction, which is what I have prepared myself for. It’s what I love and I’m passionate about,” said the interpreter, who plans to resume acting.

#Milett #Figueroa #stay #Argentina #consolidate #career #actress #quotI #fictionquot