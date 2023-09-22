Milett Figueroa was linked live with ‘Amor y fuego’ from Argentina this September 21. In conversation with Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, the model spoke out about the accusations made by the makeup artists of ‘Bailando 2023’, hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, against her and her mother, Martha Valcárcel. As revealed by the Argentine hosts of the ‘LAM’ program, the beauty professionals of that reality show told them that the popular ‘Milechi’ and her mother intervened in their work. “They say that the mother is unbearable, annoying, she gave instructions,” they said. Given this, the Peruvian clarified this controversy. “I get along well with everyone. I am a person who greets, I have nothing with anyone”he sentenced.

Milett Figueroa was uncomfortable because the national and Argentine press criticized her mother, Martha Valcárcel, for accompanying her in her projects outside of Peru and for being by her side at all times. “She has gone to take care of me. If I choose to have my mom accompany me, I don’t understand why it bothers them. It’s rare that people are surprised by the way my mom supports me,” said the model with evident discontent. Likewise, he ruled out that his mother has the air of a diva. “She has not treated anyone badly. She is an invention,” she made it clear.

