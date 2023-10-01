Milett Figueroa She was invited to the Argentine program ‘LAM’. The presenter of that TV space, Angel de Brito, true to his style, asked him peculiar questions. At first, he asked the Peruvian model what she thinks about being compared to her ex-partner. Marcelo Tinelli, Guillermina Valdes. “Comparisons are hateful and I don’t think she likes them doing that,” said the popular ‘Milechi’. After that, she was asked if she was intimate with the host of ‘Bailando 2023’.

After hearing this, Milett Figueroa She was surprised and immediately pointed. ““No, not at all, it has not been my goal to come here,” was the model’s forceful response. The Argentine driver was not satisfied with this clarification and insisted if he would take a next step in the friendship that he maintains with Tinelli. “The truth is, I never tell my intimacies or my personal life. “I always try to show my work,” said the Peruvian with obvious discomfort.