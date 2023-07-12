milett figueroa He was one of the characters in the first season of the reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ that drew attention. And it is that on the screens it was seen that between the judge Giacomo Bocchio and her there was a lot of chemistry and a closeness that caused Internet users to immediately “ship” the couple. Given this, the Peruvian actress was encouraged to speak out and comment on her relationship with the renowned cooking expert of Tacna origin.

After her participation in the first edition of the Latina program ‘El gran chef: famosos’, Milett Figueroa was asked about the ‘shippeo’ created by fans of the culinary space, in which she was romantically linked to one of the members of the jury, in this case, to Giacomo Bocchio.

“They always romanticize couples in reality shows, but there is great respect for Giacomo. I think he is a great professional just like me. Everyone in ‘The Great Chef’ has gotten along very well and there is a lot of respect,” she also said. actress in conversation with the Republic.

A few weeks ago, the chef Giacomo Bocchio broke his silence and referred to the rumors of a possible romance with the Peruvian model. milett figueroa. In an interview with Infobae, the cooking expert from Tacna was asked about speculation that there was more than a friendship between him and the model.

In this sense, Bocchio made it clear that he is in a relationship with a young woman and that his relationship with Figueroa is only professional. “I have a girlfriend that I respect, I love and with whom we make a great team together. (Regarding) being ‘shipeen’, the truth is, it’s a term I didn’t know. But I don’t care about these comments, they seem funny to me,” said the Latina reality show judge for a local medium.

On June 24, the contestants of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” they had to prepare tacacho with cecina as the first course of the night. During the cooking process, Katia Palma He was the protagonist of a fun moment when he complimented the judge Giacomo Bocchio. In that, the well-known chef and his partner Nelly Rossinelli approached the cooking stations to see the progress of the dishes.

“You have a ripe banana, Katia. Be careful frying it because it has more sugar, it browns faster and, in addition, it’s more watery than the sweet plantain,” Bocchio tells the actress. But she replied behind the scenes: “You’re cute, daddy.”

Katia Palma and Giacomo Bocchio have been starring in a new ‘shippeo’ on the Latina culinary reality show. As part of the program, the ex-juror of “I am” took advantage of behind the scenes to tell the popular chef that “she loves him.”