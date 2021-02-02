Milett Figueroa, characterized as River nymph, reappeared in the series Back to the neighborhood last Tuesday, January 1, generating great surprise among his followers.

In this new episode, the character of the popular actress was reunited with ‘Pigeon’ Bravo (Paul Martin) and went on a blind date with him.

After discovering that Ninfa was the one waiting for him at a restaurant, Estela and Sara’s father, who canceled his wedding with Ana Salas, was surprised and excited.

River nymph (Milett Figueroa) and ‘Pichón’ Bravo (Paul Martin) decided to continue with their blind date, in which they talked about the latest events in the San José neighborhood (main stage of Back to the neighborhood).

The twins Sara and Estela Bravo found out what happened and were totally against a relationship between their father and Ninfa.

Milett Figueroa celebrated his comeback in Back to the neighborhood sharing images of it through his official Instagram account.

Milett Figueroa will debut as a singer

A week ago, Milett Figueroa announced that she will release her first album, which will mark her debut as a singer.

“We are working with super capos producers in what they do. I have prepared a lot for what is to come. When I starred in ‘Pantaleón’ and sang, acted, danced, I could understand that interpreting with your voice is something wonderful, ”the actress also told the cameras of América Espectáculos.

