Milett Figueroa is counting down to his return to Peru after participating in the well-known Argentine reality show 'Bailando 2023'. Let us remember that in the program she met the driver Marcelo Tinelli with whom months later he would begin a relationship that surprised more than one. Both have shared through their social networks the last moments they are spending together before the end of the year, since the model maintained that she is returning to our country for a delicate reason.

What did Milett Figueroa say about Marcelo Tinelli?

Through his official Instagram account, Milett and Marcelo They showed videos and photos of a romantic dinner they shared with Peruvian food and red wine. The Peruvian and the Argentine are more in love than ever.

Figueroa has not confirmed the official date of his trip to our country, however, he is expected to arrive at the Jorge Chávez Airport in Callao in the following days.

Marcelo and Milett began a romantic relationship a month ago. Photo: Milett Figueroa/Instagram



Milett shared photos of her dinner. Photo: Milett Figueroa/Instagram

Why can't Milett Figueroa spend Christmas with Marcelo Tinelli?

In exclusive interview To a television program in Argentina, Milett revealed the reason why he could not spend Christmas with his partner. The reason is due to a family situation, since her uncle is in poor health.

“The truth is that I love Argentina. I don't want to leave and the fact of living alone these months, the distance, has been difficult for me. Now I have a very delicate family issue, which is that my mother's brother is in quite bad shape, and that is why I am returning to Peru. (…). I just want to see him, hug him and be with him, nothing more,” he told Ángel de Brito.

