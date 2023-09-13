Milett Figueroa finally appeared on ‘Bailando 2023’, a well-known reality show Argentina driven by Marcelo Tinelli. The Peruvian singer performed a striking choreography with the communicator Martin Salwe, but not before flirting with the show’s host, who was delighted with the Peruvian’s great talent and charm. What happened between Milett and Marcelo? Find out in the following note.

What did Milett Figueroa say about Marcelo Tinelli?

During the preview of ‘Dancing 2023′, Milett Figueroasurprised more than one viewer by being very close to Marcelo Tinelli, who did not stop showering her with compliments and even calling her by affectionate names.. “What are you singing, my life? Sorry… Milett”, expressed the Argentine presenter, earning jokes from everyone on the set. Even one of the people in charge of the program’s webcast told the Argentine that he was being very obvious with his insinuations.

“Marcelo, you are failing, you are being very obvious… Now young people are a little more hysterical, you can’t be so gifted”they told him to then generate more jokes among those present.

Despite this, Milett did not give up and decided to sing a well-known Argentine cumbia song called ‘A weekend‘, belonging to the group Ke characters. Despite Figueroa’s out of tune, Tinelli seemed very excited, to the point of highlighting the model’s beauty.

After this, the actress also took the opportunity to invite Marcelo to Macchu Picchuafter he stated that he did not know this wonder of the world. “Don’t you know? You’re invited, personally”expressed Milett.

