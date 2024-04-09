The model Milett Figueroa She was involved in controversy after constant rumors of the end of her romance with the Argentine presenter. Marcelo Tinelli and for the alleged fights he had with the small screen host's daughters. After staying away from the public eye for several weeks, the actress also reappeared and was approached by a reporter from 'Magaly TV, the firm' when he was heading to a gym. During the meeting, the journalist asked him questions about his relationship with the artist, following the comments made by Yanina Latorre, host of 'LAM', who stated that the media stars would no longer be together.

What did Yanina Latorre say about the relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli?

All the rumors about an alleged separation between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli were strengthened after Yanina Latorre said, in the program Mirtha Legrand, that the romance between the model and the Argentine showman had come to an end. “He broke up with the Peruvian woman, although he denies it to me. You pay attention to me. I'm going to retrace my path. We are very friends (with Marcelo), but he doesn't want to tell me and I know that something happened (with Milett)… I have a topic that I cannot talk about, otherwise I sell to the source, but that is settled. He and she deny it. He laughs at me, when I write to him he says 'hahahaha', he does that so as not to whitewash,” she declared very confidently.

It is important to emphasize that Latorre and Tinelli are very friends, so Yanina would have first-hand information about the relationship, data that she has been releasing on various television programs. In addition to this, Yanina Latorre is known for her frankness and her role as a panelist on the successful Argentine show 'Los Ángeles de la Mañana' (LAM).

What did Milett Figueroa say about her romance with Marcelo Tinelli?

Given these statements, Milett Figueroa She chose to respond cautiously when she was approached by the 'Magaly TV, la firma' cameras. “I have come to train. Thanks for worrying. Everything is fine. Thanks guys”he said at first.

However, the model was forceful when asked directly about Yanina Latorre's claims. In this regard, the actress also did not hesitate to attack the 'LAM' host directly: “The relationship is between two people and the other people are superfluous. You just have to know that everything is fine.”

Amid rumors that Milett would not get along with Tinelli's daughters and that they would even have had a strong argument, the model remains firm in her position and denied that she has separated from Marcelo, despite the information handled by the press. Argentina. At the moment, the television producer has not commented on the matter and remains with his family in Spain, where he celebrated his birthday.

Daughter of Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa quarreled?

According to the journalist of the program “Los Ángeles de la Mañana” (LAM), Ángel de Brito, there was a “strong argument” between Milett Figueroa and one of Marcelo Tinelli's daughters during the recordings of the reality show “Los Tinelli.” Along the same lines, the host of the “LAM” program, Yanina Latorre, also made reference to an altercation between Milett and the girlfriend of Tinelli's cousin, known as 'Tirri'. It is important to note that Marcelo Tinelli has also suggested family tensions between Figueroa and his daughters.

“The problem is that my daughters don't love Milett. They hate me. Mine is not easy at all. Between my daughters and Yani they bite me. I don't choose any of my daughters' boyfriends, I don't cut or puncture,” expressed the Argentine driver in communication with journalist Yanina Latorre.

