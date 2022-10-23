Milett Figueroa He could not avoid the questions about his ex-partner and he mentioned Patricio Quiñones again. The model was consulted about the dancer’s presence at the concert of daddy yankee. As is known, the Peruvian was congratulated by the reggaeton player himself on the stage of his last and successful 2022 tour.

It all happened when the model appeared on the program “In Everyone’s Mouth” to talk about her personal projects. At one point, the driver Ricardo Rondón asked her if she had found out that her ex-boyfriend was working with the “King of Reggaeton”.

What did Milett Figueroa say about ‘Pato’ Quiñones?

Milett Figueroa revealed that she did not attend the daddy yankee concert, which was held in Lima on October 18 and 19. However, he sent a message to Patricio Quiñones.

“ Good luck to you, of course. (…) I was going to go, but I fell asleep, there I have the two tickets, I fell asleep and my brother wanted to kill me. I have seen that the concert has been incredible” expressed the former reality girl.

For a few days, on social networks, many netizens criticized Milett Figueroa for ending her relationship with Patricio Quiñones, because the dancer continues to build a successful career abroad.

‘Pato’ Quiñones admits that he rose to fame thanks to Milett

In an interview for “Amor y fuego”, ‘Pato’ Quiñones thanked Milett Figueroa for having given him that leap to popularity, which began with their love relationship.

“We don’t have any kind of connection since the day we left each other. It is part of my life, it has taught me things. Thanks to the relationship we had, I had a media exposure of people who, outside of the dance, did not know who I was, “said the dancer.

Where did Milett Figueroa and Patricio Quiñones meet?

The ex-partner met when they were part of the program “El gran show” in 2014. At that time, Patrick Quinones was part of the staff of dancers and was the dance partner of the actress. Both were consecrated winners of that season.

Patricio Quiñones and Milett Figueroa in “The kings of the show”. Photo: diffusion

Why did Milett Figueroa move away from reality shows?

After a season debuting as a reality girl on the program “This is war”, Milett Figueroa distanced herself from this format to try her luck with talent realities, such as singing and dancing. Thus, she entered “The Great Show” in 2016 and “The Artist of the Year” in 2018.

Also, during that period she won the title of Miss Supertalent of the World in a contest held in South Korea.

Milett Figueroa participated in several reality shows such as “EEG” and “El gran show”. Photo: Composition LR/Milett Figueroa Instagram/Capture América TV

The time Tilsa Lozano gave Milett Figueroa advice about ‘Pato’ Quiñones

In 2017, Tilsa Lozano criticized the relationship between Milett Figueroa and “Pato” Quiñones. The model assured that her colleague should be with a much better man than the dancer. Many considered that she ignored him with that harsh comment.

“I feel that she has more to give; if not, ask Martha, she is my pinky ”, was what the former avenger said.

Tilsa Lozano spoke strongly about the relationship between “Pato” Quiñones and Milett Figueroa. Photo: composition LR / @TilsaLozano / @PatricioQuiñones / Instagram

How did the relationship between ‘Pato’ Quiñones and Milett begin?

After several weeks as a couple in “Reyes del show”, it was speculated that Milett Figueroa and Patricio Quiñones would have started an affair. Before the direct question of Gisela Valcárcel, the young man confirmed that he had a relationship with the former reality girl.

“Milett is an amazing woman. I can’t say a single thing (that I like about her). We are super happy. I think that will help us to work a lot ”, expressed the young man at that time.

Why did Milett Figueroa and Patricio Quiñones end up?

In 2018, Patrick Quinones He surprised everyone by revealing that his almost two-year relationship with Millet Figueroa had come to an end by decision of the model.

“(The break) occurred on one side. She (Milett) asked me to talk and I was left to accept the reasons but not understand them, “said the dancer, who could not help but cry when telling the news.