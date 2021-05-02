Milett Figueroa decided to take the jury’s recommendations in her first presentation in The Artist of the Year, and, this time, the model surprised with a new version of the song “La negra has tumbao”, an original song by Celia Cruz.

At the end of her performance, Milett Figueroa received the returns of the members of the jury and Tilsa Lozano had a strong opinion regarding the participant.

“I’m going to tell the truth, I didn’t like it. You were sexier, yeah, you felt a little more confident, yeah, there was more dancing, yeah. But I think Celia Cruz’s song was too big for you, I didn’t like it, “he said.

Given what the model said, Santi Lesmes disagreed and highlighted an improvement in performance. “Not at all, the first thing I want to make clear is that for those who don’t know it, this song is very complicated, and having the energy and Cuban art that Celia Cruz had cannot be compared. I have seen a different version that Milett has done, he wanted to give it a little personality. From last week to this, he has improved a lot, he has created a show and I believe that week after week he will continue to grow. I do not agree, “he said.

For her part, Denisse Dibós agreed with her partner at the jury table. “It is true that matching Celia Cruz with this song is almost impossible, but what Milett has done is very valid, she has made her own version, very original, completely different, I did not want to see Celia Cruz at that moment, I want to concentrate in it, ”he commented.

