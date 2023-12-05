In love. This is how it was shown Milett Figueroa when referring to his partner Marcelo Tinelli. As is known, both recently made their romantic relationship official and since then they have not stopped being affectionate in front of and behind the cameras. In communication with Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, Figueroa was asked if she wanted to have children later with the host of ‘Bailando 2023’. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Milett Figueroa say about becoming a mother?

From Argentina, the Peruvian model connected with the program Willax Television, where he spoke at length about the new romance that has given people something to talk about in national and international media. Rodrigo consulted Milett about her desire to become her mother, and she responded:

“Motherhood is something that is very important for women. The truth is that I have not planned to be one yet. If God wants to give me that blessing, I would love to. I’m not thinking about being a mom, I just started a relationship. We are in no rush to be, neither of us. “It’s a topic that’s not on my mind yet, we haven’t talked about it (with Marcelo),” he said.

What did Milett Figueroa say about Marcelo Tinelli?

Milett He noted that at first they preferred to keep their affection private, however, the love between the two naturally meant that displays of affection on camera occurred, leaving their followers excited.

“There is a lot of love to give. The decision (to start a relationship) is something that happened. It was like that”said.

