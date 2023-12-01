Milett Figueroa has become the television star of the moment in Argentina. Last Thursday he stood out on the dance floor of the program ‘Dancing 2023’. His presence did not go unnoticed and, as expected, he was also with his partner Marcelo Tinelli, with whom he showed several signs of love before the public. However, there was a moment of tension when she asked the Peruvian model about Magaly Medina.

According to journalist Angel de Brito, jury of the dance reality show, the host of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ has a certain “hatred” for Figueroa, since, on previous occasions, he has harshly criticized her.

YOU CAN SEE: Spanish professor at UNI surprises by revealing his experience at the university: “Demanding students”

Milett Figueroa assures that Magaly Medina does not “hate her”

In order to find out the reason for the “confrontation” with the television host, Angel de Brito asked the model why she criticizes her so much since she arrived in Argentina. Given this, Figueroa made it clear that there is no type of “hatred” and that the ‘Magpie’s’ attitude is only due to her work as an entertainment journalist.

“He doesn’t hate me, I’m not going to go out and defend Magaly, but it’s his job to talk about the people who are in controversy at that moment and you have to create a little morbidity. I don’t judge her, it’s her job and she respects herself, as long as there are no fakes,” said the actress.

Milett Figueroa has become the favorite of the Argentine dance reality show ‘Bailando 2023’. Photo: LR composition

Magaly Medina responds to Argentine journalist

The controversial host, faced with these statements by Angel de Brito, did not remain silent and also clarified that “she does not hate anyone” and only criticizes what she does not think is right or she does not like.

“I don’t hate anyone, because you hate or love what you know and I don’t even have tea with people from the show business, I only know them because of their public life. Of course there are acts that I don’t like, there are things that I will always criticize,” stated the TV presenter.

#Milett #Figueroa #rules #alleged #hatred #part #Magaly #Medina #quotIts #job #dont #judge #her.quot