The couple made up of Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli has captured the attention of the public and the entertainment press amid rumors that both ended their romance. In a recent interview, the Peruvian model revealed if there is a crisis with Marcelo. Likewise, she shared unpublished details about his relationship with the heirs of the famous Argentine presenter. Finally, the actress also addressed the possibility of living with him in her house and having children.

What is Milett Figueroa's relationship with Marcelo Tinelli's children like?

One of the most talked about aspects of the romance between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli It has been how the Peruvian model gets along with the Argentine driver's children.

In a recent interview with Caras magazine, Figueroa shared that his relationship with Tinelli's children is very positive. “They are all very respectful and loving. Sensitive and intelligent people. I love meeting them,” she commented. In addition, she highlighted how well she gets along with Marcelo's cousin, 'Tirri'.

Marcelo Tinelli, his children and his cousin 'El Tirri'. Photo: Instagram/Marcelo Tinelli

What did Milett Figueroa say about living with Marcelo Tinelli and having children?

Milett Figueroa She has also been asked if she plans to live with Marcelo Tinelli in the same house. “Not for now, although we share almost everything. We are respectful of each other and we like to surprise each other. I learn a lot from him,” she clarified.

The idea of ​​sharing a home with Tinelli is something that he does not rule out, but he prefers not to rush things and wait until they are both ready to take that step and to start a family. Milett was asked about the possibility of having children with Marcelo and mentioned: “First I would like to fulfill some goals and projects that I have in mind and, when I have that blessing, I would dedicate myself to them fully. Like my mother did with us.”

Marcelo and Milett attended Candelaria Tinelli's wedding together. Photo: Milett Figueroa/Instagram

What did Milett Figueroa say about the age difference with Marcelo Tinelli?

Milett Figueroa He has also decided to speak out regarding whether he has some discomfort with the issue of the age difference with Marcelo Tinelli, which is 32 years.

Milett was born on June 10, 1992 and is currently 31 years old. For his part, Marcelo came into the world on April 1, 1960 and is now 63 years old.

“We are experiencing something beautiful. And they have asked me about the age difference and we have not noticed any because I think it is more prejudice than anything else. I am guided by my heart. And with Marcelo I feel something very special, which takes away my fear and He fills me with love. He suggests me, he accompanies me, we are very companions and that is very nice. We are attentive to each other,” he said.

What did Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli say about rumors of the end of their relationship?

Some days ago,Marcelo Tinelliflatly ruled out plans to marry and have children with Milett Figueroa in conversation with the 'LAM' program. After these statements, the Argentine driver He did not attend the important fashion event in which his girlfriend paraded called Argentina Fashion Week. Both episodes caused the media to begin to speculate about the end of their romance.

For this reason, the couple has decided to deny any speculation about the end of their separate romantic relationship. “There is no separation with (Marcelo Tinelli), we are good in the relationship and we have to enjoy love, we do not separate. I never talk about the relationship, the truth is that I prefer to enjoy and be happy,” said Milett Figueroa when she arrived in Peru On March 18th.

For his part, Marcelo Tinelli said the following while traveling to Mexico: “Excellently good, very good. I don't know where they get that from (the crisis in their romance).”

