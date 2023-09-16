Milett Figueroa continues to give something to talk about internationally after her controversial presentation in Marcelo Tinelli’s ‘Bailando 2023’. The flirtations between the actress and the Argentine presenter became a trend. That caused a large number of speculations about a possible relationship between the two. During an interview with ‘Amor y fuego’, the model admitted that she “finds the driver attractive” and that, in addition, she has a special taste for older people.

“I really like bigger people nowadays, before maybe I looked at kids my age, but nowadays I like big people… They seem much more interesting to me, intelligent, I love admiring people.” people, I like to learn from intelligent people”, said Milett Figueroa for the Willax Television show.

How was Milett Figueroa’s debut in ‘Bailando 2023’?

