The call for milett figueroa in Marcelo Tinelli’s dance reality show, she caught the attention of the various Argentine media. The cameras were focused on the Peruvian model and many details of her presentation were commented on television programs. The former member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ she was accused of copying her rival’s dress in the competition. In this regard, the young woman did not remain silent and she decided to come forward to leave a forceful response.

In a preview published by ‘Love and Fire’, the actress’s partner is heard saying: “She copied my dress.” For her part, the interpreter replied: “They lent me the dress, but the one that shines shines the same“. As is known, the participation of the former reality girl in ‘Dancing 2023’ will be broadcast in Willax and her compatriots will be able to see her shine on the dance floor.

How did Marcelo Tinelli react when he saw Milett Figueroa?

The Argentine driver was shocked when he met Milett Figueroa, a participant in ‘Bailando 2023’. The television presenter left a few words of praise for the young Peruvian. “She is divine. She’s a bombshell (as she was pointing at the model). The one next to her is my mother-in-law, so,” she teased.

“The mother is the one next to her, who accompanied her to sign,” added the showman. Regarding rumors of romance, he replied: “If there is the possibility of talking to her (…) I do not want to start with this having to be single and already see her partner.”

What did Milett Figueroa say about Marcelo Tinelli?

Milett Figueroa filled Marcelo Tinelli with praise after his arrival in Argentina to be part of a dance reality show. The young woman shone on the show’s presentation carpet and left a message for the driver. “Well, Marcelo is very cute. (Do you give him?) I give him, how? ”, She replied after being asked if she would be interested in him. “Well, he is very cute, very handsome. Really, I still don’t know him very well,” the actress clarified.

Milett Figueroa shone on the red carpet of ‘Dancing 2023’. Photo: diffusion

