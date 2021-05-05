The model Milett Figueroa spoke about the public complaint for scam made by the singer Query George, who claims that she breached a contract that they both signed to record a video clip in New York.

As stated by Query George for Magaly TV, the firmFor the audiovisual project, an advance of $ 3,500 was given to Helmut Lindner, Milett Figueroa’s brother and manager.

The recording of the video clip had been planned for September 2018. He claims that the model’s brother postponed it to 2019. However, the video was never recorded.

In the midst of the controversy, the participant of Artist of the year He emphatically denied the musician’s accusations and hinted that the complaint would be a marketing strategy.

“The man failed to meet the agreed dates, he did not respect the initial deal and we offered him a refund of the advance, but now he wants $ 7,000. It is understood that the man wants publicity because he is a singer ”, expressed Milett Figueroa for Trome.

The actress of Back to the neighborhood mentioned that she is now focused on her work, so she is not willing to accommodate Query George’s statements.

“I remain focused on my work, I am an artist who has always fulfilled her obligations, but in this case the man breached the initial agreement and changed the dates unilaterally,” said the model.

