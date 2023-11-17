A kiss caught on camera between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli It was enough to confirm the romance rumors. The couple, 31 and 63 years old, respectively, have begun to be more affectionate as they no longer have to hide their relationship. relationship.

However, this has also caused issues to arise about both of their past lives. During the broadcast of the Argentine program ‘Dancing 2023‘, they asked Milett about the bond he had with the singer Maluna. What did the actress say?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkqxoG5B3tc

YOU CAN SEE: Customs auctions off confiscated products at a low price: guide so you can participate

What did Milett Figueroa say about Maluma?

During the broadcast of the program ‘Bailando 2023’, TV host Ángel de Brito asked a question that made Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa uncomfortable. “Milett, I read on a portal several of your previous romances, but among them there was one name in particular. Did you go out with Maluma?” Brito said.

To this, Milett’s response was direct and clear: “We didn’t go out. I worked with him when he was on a reality show ‘Combate’, when I just got into TV. There I met him, he was 19 years old and I was 20, very young, the truth. Obviously at that moment there was a taste, but then each one (continued) on their own path. Yes, they linked us. We liked each other, but not that it was my partner. It was nice, we were all very young.”

YOU CAN SEE: What is the only department in Peru that does not have any airport?

How did Marcelo Tinelli react to Milett Figueroa’s response?

In response to the Peruvian actress’ response, Tinelli jokingly said that ‘Papi Juancho’ was banned from the dance contest. Next, she clarified that the Colombian singer was divine and loved in the country.

#Milett #Figueroa #remembers #relationship #Maluma #front #Marcelo #Tinelli #actress