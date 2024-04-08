Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli put an end to their romance, according to information from an Argentine journalist. In the midst of this news, the Peruvian model reappeared on national television. Program reporters 'Love and fire' They also approached the actress, who responded if she is single and, furthermore, if she had a strong argument with one of her boyfriend's daughters. It should be noted that the couple's followers have been anxiously awaiting any statement that confirms or denies the rumors of the end of their relationship.

Has the end of Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli's romance been confirmed?

Yanina Latorreknown for her frankness and her role as a panelist on the program 'Los Ángeles de la Mañana' (LAM), was forceful when confirming the end of the romance between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli.

Latorre was invited to Mirtha Legrand's program and maintained that the separation between the Peruvian model and the Argentine host is a fact.

“He broke up with the Peruvian woman, although he denies it to me. You pay attention to me. I'm going to retrace my path. We are very friends (with Marcelo), but he doesn't want to tell me and I know that something happened (with Milett)… I have a topic that I cannot talk about, otherwise I sell to the source, but that is settled. He and she deny it. He laughs at me, when I write to him he says 'hahahaha', he does that so as not to whitewash,” were the words from the Argentine presenter.

Daughter of Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa quarreled?

According to the journalist of the 'LAM' program Ángel de Brito, there was a “strong argument” between Milett Figueroa and one of Marcelo Tinelli's daughters during the recordings of the reality show 'Los Tinelli'.

Along these lines, the host of the 'LAM' program Yanina Latorre He also mentioned an altercation between Milett and the girlfriend of Tinelli's cousin named 'Tirri'.

It should be noted that Marcelo Tinelli has also hinted at family tensions between Figueroa and his heirs. “The problem is that my daughters don't love Milett. They hate me. Mine is not easy at all. Between my daughters and Yani they bite me. I don't choose any of my daughters' boyfriends, I don't cut or puncture,” expressed the Argentine driver in communication with journalist Yanina Latorre.

What did Milett Figueroa say after reappearing on television?

Milett Figueroa is still in Lima, Peru, and the program 'Love and fire' He didn't hesitate to look for her last weekend to ask her some questions about her personal life. A reporter, in an interview broadcast on Willax TV, asked her if she had a strong argument with one of Marcelo Tinelli's daughters. Likewise, if it is true that she ended her relationship with the Argentine driver.

The Peruvian model managed to sigh at first about these queries. Then, Figueroa just smiled and spoke. “When I have something to share, I will go to 'Amor y fuego'. We are very good (with Marcelo),” Milett said.

