Mark Vito excited everyone with his arrival in “The Great Chef” and spoke of his lack of art in the kitchen, as he assured that he is “a zero to the left.” Despite this, he was assigned to support this edition of the program and his mission was to help Milett Figueroa while she prepared a lomo saltado. The model, knowing the few culinary skills of Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband, questioned this type of support and suggested that she could not do much for her during this challenge.

“What kind of help is this!”, The actress also exclaimed when they told her that she could ask Mark Vito to come to her place to help her prepare her food.

