The Peruvian model Milett Figueroa He was on the set of the popular Argentine show 'LAM' on December 13. In conversation with the host Ángel de Brito, Marcelo Tinelli's current partner was moved when she spoke for the first time to the press in that country about her progenitor. Along these lines, the former reality girl told what disease His father died, how the events occurred and how old he was when he left.

What illness did Milett Figueroa's father suffer from?

In conversation with Ángel de BritoMilett Figueroa noted that her father died when she was 10 years old and it was caused by a “negligence”.

“My dad had diabetes and was in perfect condition. He died very young. “He died due to clinical negligence in a hospital in Peru, on social security,” said Figueroa In the beginning.

“If I had had economic quality at that time, I would have received other attention and perhaps I counted on it,” added Marcelo Tinelli's partner.

What difficult family moment is Milett Figueroa going through today?

During his interview with 'LAM', Milett Figueroa He revealed the delicate reason why he decided not to spend Christmas with Marcelo Tinelli, with whom he had planned to visit Lima. In this regard, the model said, with a broken voice, that she is going through a complicated family moment, so she will travel alone to our capital.

“The truth is that I love Argentina. I don't want to leave and it has been difficult for me to live alone these months, the distance. Now I have a very delicate family issue, my mother's brother is quite ill and that is why that I am returning to Peru (…) I just want to see him, hug him and be with him, nothing more”, He held it while shedding some tears.