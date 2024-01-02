It doesn't go any further. Milett Figueroa was eliminated from the successful Argentine program 'Bailando 2023', hosted by Marcelo Tinelli. Even though she seemed to be one of the strongest participants in the reality show, Angel de Brito, jury of the contest, confirmed the news through their social networks. What else did he say? Find out in the following note.

Why was Milett Figueroa removed from 'Bailando 2023', Marcelo Tinelli's program?

Milett Figueroa set off the alarm weeks ago during one of the editions of 'Dancing 2023'. The young model felt bad and had to be removed from the stage due to decomposition.

However, recently Ángel de Brito made a surprising announcement on his social networks and confirmed that Milett Figueroa will not be able to continue dancing in the show due to a medical order.

Milett Figueroa would have been eliminated from 'Bailando 2023', according to Ángel de Brito. Photo: Ángel de Brito/Twitter See also Tinelli's peculiar message to Milett Figueroa's deceased uncle: “We will meet upstairs”

The presenter of 'LAM' had already pointed out that, according to the rules of 'Bailando', people who cannot continue with their performances, regardless of the reason for this decision, are automatically eliminated, without the possibility of being impersonated by a person for a while or rest some finery.

Since when has Milett Figueroa been part of 'Bailando 2023'?

In August 2023, Milett Figueroa confirmed that she would be one of the contestants on Marcelo Tinelli's program. Later, in November of the same year, it was confirmed that she had a romantic relationship with the well-known presenter.

What did Marcelo Tinelli do after Milett Figueroa's decompensation?

Marcelo Tinelli went to check the state of health of Milett Figueroa after she was withdrawn from the competition, showing her concern. With this it can be denoted that the Argentine presenter not only stopped the recording, but also accompanied the Peruvian woman in the dressing rooms throughout the entire moment.

Milett Figueroa in the dressing rooms. Photo: Twitter/Ángel de Brito See also Marcelo Tinelli declares himself a fan of Group 5 and Christian Yaipén reacts: what did they say?

What did Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli say in Uruguay?

In the state of Punta del Este, Milett and Tinelli's daughters traveled to welcome 2024 with the Argentine presenter. On Instagram, both shared photos and videos.

“Happy New Year! Love and happiness, always,” Milett wrote. For his part, Marcelo published the videos of the great party that he celebrated with his family and his partner. “How nice to welcome the year with them,” she reads.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say about Milett Figueroa's uncle?

The former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' suffered the loss of his uncle, his mother's brother. However, Marcelo Tinelli's condolences surprised more than one user.

“Fly high, uncle Enrique. We will see each other and get to know each other above. All my love for @milett, @monkeymight, Martha, Helmut and all Enrique's children. The sky has a new star,” he wrote on Instagram.