He told everything. Milett Figueroa gave an extensive and sincere interview to the Argentine program THE M, where he talked about his work in Peru, the siege of the press, his family ties, his ex-partners and his wishes for the future. It was precisely here when he stated that she would like to become a mother. What else did she say? Find out in this note.

What did Milett Figueroa say about the possibility of becoming a mother?

Milett Figueroa surprised more than one in the most recent interview she gave to the program THE M. The model has revealed that she really wants to become a mother, a position that is shared by her current partner, Marcelo Tinelli, who has hinted at her interest in having another child at 62 years old.

The actress also gave details of how difficult it was for her mother and her to deal with the death of her father due to medical negligence. It was precisely the connection she formed with her mother that fueled her desire to have children. “I would like to be a mother. First I would have one, let's see how it goes, if I have the blessing first of being able to be one”Milett declared.

However, not everything is rosy. Figueroa opened up and revealed that she feels pressure from society to have children soon since she turned 30, something that makes her feel uncomfortable.

“In this society, a little yes, because women because of age and all those things (…). I'm 31 years old, I don't know if I have five more years left… I want to have a united family, together, traditional. I'm pretty classic,” she said.

Will Marcelo Tinelli and Milett FIgueroa distance themselves?

Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa have made several appearances together at some very important events since they announced their love relationship. Therefore, there was a lot of speculation about whether they were going to spend Christmas together in Argentina or Peru, but these plans have changed.

“Finally, we spent Christmas Eve here (in Argentina). I'm not going to Peru. “Milett is going to Peru because she has a family issue,” said the Argentine businessman in one of the recent editions of his famous dance program.

