In an astounding television tour, Milett Figueroa, the versatile 31-year-old model and actress, has left her mark on the world of entertainment. Before becoming an established media figure, her story began on competition shows. ‘This is war’ and ‘Combat’. However, few know that his foray into these shows It wasn’t in his original plans.

Figueroa’s path on Peruvian television was not a mere whim of fate. Although his current fame might suggest it, his participation in reality shows like ‘Esto es guerra’ was only a small part of his journey. Since applicant in the Miss Peru 2016 Until attempts in the world of music, his experience is multifaceted and diverse.

His story began in competition shows. Photo: Instagram

Now, from Argentine lands, Milett Figueroa embarks on a new challenge: the ‘Bailando 2023’ program. together with his partner martin salwe, you will show your skills on the dance floor. The press and the host of the program, Marcello TinelliThey have received it with praise. But did you know how old she was when she entered Peruvian television? Coming up next, we tell you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0EZfus1NOk

At how old did you debut on television?

The turning point in Milett Figueroa’s career came in 2011. At the age of 19, he became a familiar face on the show ‘Give me what I give you’, which catapulted her to fame. This space turned out to be the precursor of ‘Combate’, a reality show in which she also left her mark before venturing into ‘EEG’.

Behind her beaming smile and on-screen confidence lies a more complex journey. Although she had already worked as a model since she was 14 years old, Milett Figueroa dreamed of studying acting. However, her entry into television and reality shows at an early age cut short her acting training plans, which she took up again years later.

How tall is Milett Figueroa?

Interestingly, the height of the star has also been of interest. With a stature that has been the subject of speculation, The model measures a total of 1.75 meters. Born on June 10, 1992 in Lima, Peru, Figueroa has conquered the hearts of viewers not only because of her beauty, but also because of her evolution on Peruvian television.

Milett Figueroa shone on the red carpet of ‘Dancing 2023’. Photo: El Popular/Dissemination

Which television channel in Peru will broadcast ‘Dancing 2023’?

Milett Figueroa’s participation in ‘Dancing 2023’ is gradually awakening enthusiasm among his followers in Peru. Since this is an Argentine show, some might be concerned about the difficulty of following the Peruvian on the dance floor. However, to the delight of his fans, a station in our country will broadcast the program.

“The most outstanding program on Argentine television. The most outstanding personality in Latin America. In its fifteenth season: ‘Dancing 2023’. Coming soon, exclusively by Willax”is what announces the advance broadcast on that television network.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vG9tAkPekpw

