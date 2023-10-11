Doesn’t he convince the jury? Milett Figueroa He continues his career in the Argentine dance reality show ‘Bailando 2023’, hosted by Marcelo Tinelli. However, in the latest edition of the entertainment program broadcast on October 9, Millet and his partner Martín Salwe danced to the rhythm of bachata. In a red suit, the former participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ gave her all in a minute and a half; However, for the jury Marcelo Polino there was not enough sensuality or chemistry in the couple, therefore, he made the radical decision to rate them with a 0.

“There was a lack of more sensuality. You are an actress, what are you afraid of, touching each other for a minute and a half? Bachata is sensuality (…) Disgusting, guys. “I expected much more,” said juror Polino. “I accept it with humility, we will do better,” Figueroa responded.

#Milett #Figueroa #dancing #bachata #quotI #accept #humility #betterquot