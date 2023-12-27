While recording 'Dancing 2023'the Argentine program, was alarmed by the decompensation of the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa. The actress participated in the cumbia round, but felt bad and left the stage. The journalist from the DDM de América program reported on the situation of Milett Figueroa.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli want to get married in Peru and the host is screening: “On Lake Titicaca”

What is known about Milett Figueroa's stadium?

According to the information provided by DDM, a segment broadcast by the América signal, in Argentina, Milett Figueroa had suffered from low blood pressure, so she decided to stay in her place and wait until she felt recovered. “Just a little while ago, there was Milett who was feeling a little bad… It seems that her blood pressure went down and that they took her to a place where she could be alone, calm and the nurses could see her.the doctors who are here in 'Bailando,'” said the reporter from an Argentine channel.

YOU CAN SEE: Marcelo Tinelli's ex-partner reveals if seeing him with Milett Figueroa affects her: “The processes are sad”

What did Marcelo Tinelli do after Milett Figueroa's decompensation?

Furthermore, as can be seen in an image that corresponds to Ángel de Brito and that circulates on social networks, Marcelo Tinelli appears next to Milett Figueroa showing your concern. With this it can be denoted that the Argentine presenter not only stopped the recording, but also accompanied the Peruvian woman in the dressing rooms the entire time.

Milett Figueroa in the dressing rooms. Photo: Twitter/Ángel de Brito

#Milett #Figueroa #decompensates #middle #recording #39Bailando #concern

While recording 'Dancing 2023'the Argentine program, was alarmed by the decompensation of the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa. The actress participated in the cumbia round, but felt bad and left the stage. The journalist from the DDM de América program reported on the situation of Milett Figueroa.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli want to get married in Peru and the host is screening: “On Lake Titicaca”

What is known about Milett Figueroa's stadium?

According to the information provided by DDM, a segment broadcast by the América signal, in Argentina, Milett Figueroa had suffered from low blood pressure, so she decided to stay in her place and wait until she felt recovered. “Just a little while ago, there was Milett who was feeling a little bad… It seems that her blood pressure went down and that they took her to a place where she could be alone, calm and the nurses could see her.the doctors who are here in 'Bailando,'” said the reporter from an Argentine channel.

YOU CAN SEE: Marcelo Tinelli's ex-partner reveals if seeing him with Milett Figueroa affects her: “The processes are sad”

What did Marcelo Tinelli do after Milett Figueroa's decompensation?

Furthermore, as can be seen in an image that corresponds to Ángel de Brito and that circulates on social networks, Marcelo Tinelli appears next to Milett Figueroa showing your concern. With this it can be denoted that the Argentine presenter not only stopped the recording, but also accompanied the Peruvian woman in the dressing rooms the entire time.

Milett Figueroa in the dressing rooms. Photo: Twitter/Ángel de Brito

#Milett #Figueroa #decompensates #middle #recording #39Bailando #concern

While recording 'Dancing 2023'the Argentine program, was alarmed by the decompensation of the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa. The actress participated in the cumbia round, but felt bad and left the stage. The journalist from the DDM de América program reported on the situation of Milett Figueroa.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli want to get married in Peru and the host is screening: “On Lake Titicaca”

What is known about Milett Figueroa's stadium?

According to the information provided by DDM, a segment broadcast by the América signal, in Argentina, Milett Figueroa had suffered from low blood pressure, so she decided to stay in her place and wait until she felt recovered. “Just a little while ago, there was Milett who was feeling a little bad… It seems that her blood pressure went down and that they took her to a place where she could be alone, calm and the nurses could see her.the doctors who are here in 'Bailando,'” said the reporter from an Argentine channel.

YOU CAN SEE: Marcelo Tinelli's ex-partner reveals if seeing him with Milett Figueroa affects her: “The processes are sad”

What did Marcelo Tinelli do after Milett Figueroa's decompensation?

Furthermore, as can be seen in an image that corresponds to Ángel de Brito and that circulates on social networks, Marcelo Tinelli appears next to Milett Figueroa showing your concern. With this it can be denoted that the Argentine presenter not only stopped the recording, but also accompanied the Peruvian woman in the dressing rooms the entire time.

Milett Figueroa in the dressing rooms. Photo: Twitter/Ángel de Brito

#Milett #Figueroa #decompensates #middle #recording #39Bailando #concern

While recording 'Dancing 2023'the Argentine program, was alarmed by the decompensation of the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa. The actress participated in the cumbia round, but felt bad and left the stage. The journalist from the DDM de América program reported on the situation of Milett Figueroa.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli want to get married in Peru and the host is screening: “On Lake Titicaca”

What is known about Milett Figueroa's stadium?

According to the information provided by DDM, a segment broadcast by the América signal, in Argentina, Milett Figueroa had suffered from low blood pressure, so she decided to stay in her place and wait until she felt recovered. “Just a little while ago, there was Milett who was feeling a little bad… It seems that her blood pressure went down and that they took her to a place where she could be alone, calm and the nurses could see her.the doctors who are here in 'Bailando,'” said the reporter from an Argentine channel.

YOU CAN SEE: Marcelo Tinelli's ex-partner reveals if seeing him with Milett Figueroa affects her: “The processes are sad”

What did Marcelo Tinelli do after Milett Figueroa's decompensation?

Furthermore, as can be seen in an image that corresponds to Ángel de Brito and that circulates on social networks, Marcelo Tinelli appears next to Milett Figueroa showing your concern. With this it can be denoted that the Argentine presenter not only stopped the recording, but also accompanied the Peruvian woman in the dressing rooms the entire time.

Milett Figueroa in the dressing rooms. Photo: Twitter/Ángel de Brito

#Milett #Figueroa #decompensates #middle #recording #39Bailando #concern