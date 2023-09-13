Milett Figueroa exuded sensuality by dancing to the rhythm of a 2000 pop hit along with Martin Salwe. The couple opened the night of presentations and captivated both the jury and the public, who did not hesitate to congratulate and applaud the participants. Marcelo Tinelli, who has recently been romantically linked to the Peruvian actress, was also delighted with her performance. Furthermore, before and after the performance, he flirted with her model, calling her a ‘goddess.’

Milett and Martin Salwe They did not have the highest scores, but the Peruvian assured that she really enjoyed dancing. The young woman also dared to sing the hit song ‘A weekend’ a cappella and delighted those present.

