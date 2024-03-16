On Friday, March 15, the first day of the Argentina Fashion Week, an event that highlights the fall-winter 2024 collections of renowned designers from across the country. One of the most acclaimed was the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa, who dazzled with elegance on the famous catwalk. On this occasion, at the Palermo Hippodrome, the designs of 'Vero' de la Canal, Benito Fernández, Verónica Picallo, Iara and Rosarito.

How was the Milett Figueroa show at Argentina Fashion Week?

At the show, Milett Figueroa was in charge of closing the catwalk wearing a wedding dress designed by Veronica de la Canal at the opening of Fashion Week for the Luxury brand. Among the other prominent designers present were Benito Fernández, Rosarito, Ivana Picallo, Iara and Jorge Rey. During her parade, everyone applauded her and she walked with elegance.

The former 'Bailando 2023' participant wore a stunning dress that aligned with the parade's theme: love letters in times of war. The partner of the renowned presenter Marcelo Tinelli wore a nude-colored outfit with a long sheer skirt and hand-embroidered gold appliqués. She accessorized her look with makeup that matched the shades of the dress and wavy hair.

What did Milett Figueroa say about participating in Argentina Fashion Week?

At the famous fashion event, MIlett Figueroa made her modeling debut at Argentina Fashion Week. As is remembered about her, she always expressed her desire to grow in her career on the catwalks and also as an actress. Now, the Peruvian could not hide her emotion and spoke about her experience; She even revealed that she is a fan of well-known brands in the industry, such as Chanel.

“YOIncredible, I love the catwalk. I felt comfortable with 'Vero' and her romantic-themed wardrobe. We have enjoyed it as a beautiful experience (…). There is everything here, there is extravagance, romanticism. Above all I love being a spectator. In addition to being a model, I like to consume fashion. In Argentina there is something for all tastes. So there's always something to show,” she expressed.

Why wasn't Marcelo Tinelli at the Milett Figueroa show?

Although many expected to see him at the parade and, in a way, leave behind the rumors of problems in his relationship with Milett Figueroa, presenter Marcelo Tinelli was one of the characters absent from this important event. For this reason, the former reality girl explained why her partner did not accompany her to her debut in Argentina.

“I had to come, but He had a commitment and it got complicated. She thought it was going to be at night, but it was in the afternoon, so unfortunately he couldn't accompany us.but surely on another occasion he will be able to,” he responded to Caras.