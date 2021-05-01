Milett Figueroa increasingly enjoys his participation in The Artist of the Year. After the unflattering comments she received after performing the song “Tusa” by Karol G and Nicki Minaj, the model seems to have made a clean slate.

During your journey to the program facilities, Milett He used the moment to encourage his followers to ask questions. One of them asked her if she would perform the famous dance of the theme that has made the tropical group very popular. Iquitos explosion.

To the rhythm of “I don’t know”, Figueroa answered the question. He used one of his stories to show the choreography that many other artists have already joined.

Given the possibility of asking questions to the former reality girl, another user asked her about the theme that she will sing for her next presentation in the Artist of the year. The model, however, did not respond to keep the surprise factor intact.

“On Saturday I’m going to sing a song that I can’t tell you what it is because if not, they won’t watch the program,” replied the model.

But what he did leave as an advance is that it will be a fairly moved issue. “They have to see the program, I’m going to make them dance,” he said. Figueroa.

The second edition of Artist of the year It will be broadcast this Saturday on América Televisión at ten o’clock at night, with its star presenter, Gisela Valcárcel. With Milett Pamela Franco, La Uchulú, Josimar, Anahí de Cárdenas, among others, will perform.

