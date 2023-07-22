Did the bread burn on the oven door? Milett Figueroa was presented as the next ‘jale’ in the dance reality show of the famous presenter Marcelo Tinelli. However, Rodrigo González surprised by revealing that this contract could fall due to problems with the manager of the former reality girl.

Will Milett Figueroa go to the reality show ‘Bailando’, by Marcelo Tinelli?

Rodrigo Gonzalez said in the last edition of ‘Love and fire’that milett figueroa could end up out of the most popular dance reality show in Argentina. “We have just received first-hand information (of) that Milett’s manager is hindering the negotiations and could fall,” pointed out the Willax Television presenter.

He said that they would even be thinking of hiring another person to fill his position: “They would be evaluating another person, but it would seem like a lousy replacement to me. I’m going to say it,” admitted ‘Peluchín’.

“The contract already has it, but it has not yet been signed, the signature is yet to be stamped,” González assured. This leaves open the possibility that Milett will not make it to ‘Dancing’.

Who could replace Milett Figueroa?

Instantly the driver “Love and Fire” admitted that they would be thinking of hiring Jamila Dahabreh. Despite this, Rodrigo recommended Marcelo Tinelli Don’t do it, it would be a bad option.

“She’s a Tulum girl, she’s Peruvian. She’s someone who isn’t even known for talent. It would be Jamila Dahabreh. What would she have to do there? I don’t understand. Milett has beauty, talent, and strives, and that’s what the show is about,” added the presenter.

