Milett Figueroa She seemed quite uncomfortable when Mario Hart made fun of Marcelo Tinelli's age. The Peruvian model did not hesitate to confront the former pilot about the curious comment she made about her partner in the middle of the program. 'Whoever sends' this Monday, March 25. It should be noted that, days before, Milett spoke about the difference in years that existed between her and Marcelo in an interview. Next, everything that happened between Figueroa and Hart.

YOU CAN SEE: Marcelo Tinelli answers if his romance with Milett Figueroa ended and why he didn't come to Peru with her

How did Milett Figueroa confront Mario Hart?

Milett Figueroa She was invited to the program 'Mande qué mande' this Monday, March 25. One of the co-hosts of this space, Mario Hartmade a singular comment about Marcelo Tinelli's age, which caused annoyance in the model.

In that sense, Mario made fun of Marcelo's age, who is 63 years old and about to turn 64 in April. “How is he going to be an active person if he's already in his 60s,” Hart said with a laugh.

Given this, Milett seemed annoyed and did not hesitate to confront Mario for this misguided comment. “Oh, shut up. My God, I can assure you that he has a much better physique than you,” Figueroa clarified.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa reveals what her relationship is like with Marcelo Tinelli's children and if she will move in with him

What does Milett Figueroa think about the age difference with Marcelo Tinelli?

Milett FigueroaHe gave an interview to Caras magazine a few days ago and was encouraged to talk about the age difference with his partner Marcelo Tinelli.

It should be noted that there is a 32-year difference between the Peruvian model and the Argentine driver. Milett was born in 1992 and is 31 years old now. While Marcelo came into the world in 1960 and is now 63 years old.

“They have asked me about the age difference and we have not noticed any because I think it is more prejudice than anything else.”. I am guided by my heart. And with Marcelo I feel something very special, that takes away my fear and fills me with love. He suggests me, he accompanies me, we are very companions and that is very nice. We are looking out for each other,” were Milett's words.

Milett Figueroa minimized the age difference with Marcelo Tinelli. Photo: LR composition/Ciudad Magazine/América TV



Will Milett Figueroa move with Marcelo Tinelli?

The model Milett FigueroaHe has also spoken about a possible coexistence with Marcelo Tinelli. “Not for now, although we share almost everything. We are respectful of each other and we like to surprise each other. I learn a lot from him,” said the Peruvian model.

Does Milett Figueroa want to have children with Marcelo Tinelli?

Marcelo Tinelliruled out plans to marry and have children withMilett Figueroain conversation with the 'LAM' program a few weeks ago. Given this, the Peruvian model was asked if she would like to conceive a baby with the Argentine driver.

“First I would like to accomplish some goals and projects that I have in mind and, when I have that blessing, I would dedicate myself to them fully. Like my mother did with us,” said Milett.

#Milett #Figueroa #confronts #Mario #Hart #making #fun #fact #Marcelo #Tinelli #years #quotBe #quietquot