Milett Figueroa was present on the set of ‘Debate del bailando’, broadcast by América TV in Argentina, last Sunday, October 1. She also made an appearance in this space Antonio Tafur, who has been invited to several programs in that country previously, in them he has spoken about the popular ‘Milechi’ and what the model’s career was like. Faced with this controversy, both saw each other’s faces for the first time and the reality girl did not hesitate to confront her compatriot.

In the first moment, Antonio Tafur He explained that on one occasion he was invited to the Argentine space ‘LAM’ and he made a mistake when he made a controversial comment about Milett. “They asked me if I knew her. And I told them yes. “I don’t have the fame that she has because she has been on reality shows, on television shows (…) My mistake perhaps was saying that if they look for a file in the history, they will know who she is,” he said. After that, Figueroa He interrupted him and did not hesitate to confront Rosángela Espinoza’s former friend. “You could also have commented on the series in which I have participated such as ‘Back to the neighborhood’ (…) Speculation is created in the press, but my work is my work (…)”, expressed the popular ‘Milechi’ with obvious discomfort. Finally, the Peruvian entertainment figure clarified to the model that her intention is not to attack her. “I want to emphasize that I have not come to speak ill of you and I do not want them to confront us,” she stated.

What was the question from the Argentine driver that made Milett Figueroa uncomfortable?

Some days ago, Milett Figueroa She was invited to the Argentine program ‘LAM’. The presenter of that TV space, Angel de Brito He asked the Peruvian model what she thinks about being compared to her ex-partner. Marcelo Tinelli, Guillermina Valdes. “Comparisons are hateful and I don’t think she likes them doing that,” said the popular ‘Milechi’. After that, she was asked if she was intimate with the host of ‘Bailando 2023’.

After hearing this, Milett Figueroa She was surprised and immediately pointed. “No, not at all, it was not my goal to come here,” was the model’s forceful response. The Argentine driver was not satisfied with this clarification and insisted if he would take a next step in the friendship that he maintains with Tinelli. “The truth is, I never tell my intimacies or my personal life. “I always try to show my work,” said the Peruvian with discomfort.

#Milett #Figueroa #confronts #Antonio #Tafur #talking #Argentina #tense #moment