The model Milett Figueroa spoke with the program ‘Amor y fuego’ and answered some questions about her recent public appearance with Marcelo Tinelli on the anniversary of a magazine in Argentina. The former reality girl surprised by confirming that she is “in a relationship” with the host of ‘Bailando 2023’. Just a few days ago, the influencer and the well-known TV figure starred in a photo shoot together.

Are Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli a couple?

He no longer hides his relationship. Milett Figueroa confesses that she is having a good time and said that she and Marcelo Tinelli They are getting to know each other more and more. However, Gigi Miter was much more direct and asked her what the bond she and the Argentine presenter currently have is.

Although at the beginning of the question, Milett did not want to affirm or deny anything, he ended up revealing his current relationship situation. “I don’t have to say if he is my friend or acquaintance. It is what you believe it is (…) each person has their own interpretation of things. What I can tell you is that I am in a relationship now.“, he expressed.

How old are Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli?

Since the beginning of the 2023 season of ‘Bailando’, the chemistry between both characters was noticeable, so many wanted to know more about them. The former participant of ‘Combate’ and ‘This is war’ was born on June 10, 1992, making her 31 years old. Similarly, the famous presenter Marcelo Tinelli was born on April 1, 1960 and, in 2023, he turned 63 years old. This means that there is a difference of 32 years between both public figures.