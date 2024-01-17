Milett Figueroa lives her romantic relationship with him to the fullest. Argentine driver Marcelo Tinelli. The Peruvian model is more than happy for this new stage in her life after her arrival in Argentina. Although she is no longer part of the 'Bailando' program due to an injury, she still spends quality time with her current partner and she does not hesitate to share some of these moments on her social networks. However, the former reality girl He made an important confession about how he feels with one of the best-known TV presenters in Latin America.

What did Milett Figueroa say about Marcelo Tinelli?

The Peruvian influencer spoke from Argentina with the program 'Amor y fuego' and referred to how she is handling her relationship with Marcelo Tinelli, with whom he can be seen very happy in various meetings with friends and shares photos and videos on his Instagram account. Milett was honest and stated that the 63-year-old driver is very important in her life.

“I believe that in my present he is the love of my life. Yes, he is, for both of us. It seems to me that we are both very aligned in the love we have for each other, I feel that we take great care of each other, I feel that he “He takes care of me a lot, I love taking care of him and I also enjoy everything, on that side I'm very happy too,” declared to the space of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

Does Milett Figueroa regret leaving 'Bailando'?

Although many highlighted his participation in the reality show 'Dancing', Milett Figueroa had to step aside and walk away from the dance floor due to a medical issue. In that sense, the Peruvian model said that she wanted to show more of herself in the competition, she even looked for a way to solve her health situation.

“I never thought I would be eliminated due to an injury. It was difficult for me to accept it, I am quite competitive. I have always liked to go to the end. I thought about getting infiltration, but I'm allergic to corticosteroids.“he added.

