Milett Figueroa is having a very difficult time after Ángel de Brito confirmed that she has been separated from 'Bailando 2023', despite being one of the favorites to reach the grand final of the program. The model suffered an injury that prevents her from appearing at the program's next gala and she broke one of the biggest rules of the show. What did Milett say about all this controversy? Find out the details in the following note.

What did Milett Figueroa say after leaving 'Bailando 2023'?

A few days ago, Milett Figueroa surprised more than one by suffering a decompensation in 'Bailando 2023'. For this reason, she had to be taken off the recording set, which caused great concern among everyone present.

Currently, it is known that the model has an injury to one of the vertebrae in her spine and that, due to a doctor's request, she will not be able to attend the next edition of the dance reality show. This is why she was eliminated from the competition.

Milett Figueroa spoke out through her social networks after being eliminated from 'Bailando 2023'. Photo: Milett Figueroa/Instagram

And now, through his official account instagramthe actress showed the X-rays she had taken and confirmed the vertebra displacement she suffers from. “Thank you, Doctor Furman, for taking care of my recovery with the best therapy, better every day,” he wrote on his social networks.

Milett reposted two messages from his fan club, in which they encourage him in this difficult time. The couple of Marcelo Tinelli He did not hesitate to answer them. “Thank you for all your love,” added the interpreter to the encouragement of her fans.

Why was Milett Figueroa removed from 'Bailando 2023', Marcelo Tinelli's program?

Ángel de Brito explained that, according to the rules of 'Bailando', people who cannot continue with their performances, regardless of the reason for this decision, are automatically eliminated, without the possibility of being impersonated by a person during a while or rest some finery.