Milett Figueroa grabbed various headlines in the Argentine media after it was confirmed that she is dating the most recognized presenter in that country, Marcelo Tinelli, and they kissed live on Argentine television. In this way, both put an end to all rumors of a possible romance and stated that they are exclusive dates.

How was the romance between Marcelo and Milett confirmed?

On November 13, the program ‘Bailando 2023’ was broadcast on America TV and the driver Marcelo Tinelli surprised everyone present on the set by approaching the Peruvian Milett Figueroa to give him a kiss on the lips. Milett Figueroa’s colleagues were impressed and the jury Pampita could not ignore the fact, so she immediately asked the driver what their relationship is.

Tinelli assured that he and Milett are outgoing and that they will no longer see other people, and he also stated that he likes the moment they are spending together. “Yes, we are exclusive,” he said.

What did Milett Figueroa say about her outings with Tinelli?

Milett She did not remain silent either and gave details of what her current relationship with the driver is like. According to modelshe was captivated by the good relationship that Marcelo Tinelli has with the children: “I am meeting someone incredible who has a spectacular heart, I love the relationship he has with the children.”

In addition, he praised the presenter. “We have good talks, I love it, he’s amazing.”