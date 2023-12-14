Milett Figueroa visited the well-known Argentine entertainment program 'THE M'last Wednesday, December 13, and responded to various questions from the journalist Angel De Brito and its panelists. The Peruvian model referred to the news that she will not spend Christmas with her partner, the well-known driver Marcelo Tinelli. Along these lines, the influencer and participant of 'Dancing 2023' He told the reason why he will have to stay away from the América TV presenter in Argentina for a few days.

YOU CAN SEE: Marcelo Tinelli reveals that he will distance himself from Milett Figueroa at Christmas: “I'm not going to Peru”

Will Marcelo Tinelli and Milett FIgueroa distance themselves?

After confirming their romance, Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa made several appearances together at some very important events. For this reason, many wondered if both were going to spend Christmas together in Argentina or Peru, it was even said that the Argentine presenter and his partner would arrive in Lima in December, but these plans have changed.

“Finally, we spent Christmas Eve here (in Argentina). I'm not going to Peru. Milett is going to Peru because he has a family issue.”said the Argentine businessman in one of the recent editions of his famous dance program. But this would not be all, the former reality girl gave more details of her unexpected return to Lima.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa rules out having children in the future with Marcelo Tinelli: “It is not planned”

Why did Milett Figueroa break down when talking about her family?

The 'Bailando 2023' participant spoke with the journalist Ángel De Brito and the panelists of 'LAM' about what his experience has been like in Argentina after entering the reality show. In addition, she explained the delicate reason why she will no longer spend Christmas with Marcelo Tinelli, with whom she had planned to visit our capital. She couldn't help but break down when referring to a very close relative of hers.

“The truth is that I love Argentina. I don't want to leave and the fact of living alone these months has been difficult for me, the distance. Now I have a very delicate family issue, which is that my mother's brother is in quite bad shape, and that is why I am returning to Peru (…). I just want to see him, hug him and be with him, nothing more.“He said as his voice faltered.

Does Milett Figueroa want to have children?

The program 'Amor y fuego' spoke with the model Milett Figueroa to learn more about her relationship with driver Marcelo Tinelli. At one point, Rodrigo González asked the Peruvian model if she has plans to become a mother, taking into account her current romance.

“Motherhood is something that is very important for women. The truth is that I have not yet planned to be one. If God wants to give me that blessing, I would love to. I am not thinking about being a mother, I have just started a relationship. We are in no rush to be one, “Neither of us. It's a topic that's not on my mind yet, we haven't talked about it (with Marcelo),”

#Milett #Figueroa #breaks #revealing #difficult #family #moment #quotThat39s #I39m #returning #Peruquot