The relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli has captured the attention of the press and the public since its inception. Amid rumors of a separation, the Peruvian model and the Argentine driver are preparing to meet again on a very special date. This, without a doubt, has generated great expectation among their followers, since it is speculated that they ended their romance secretly. Below are all the details of where and when the expected meeting between Milett and Marcelo will take place, who are now in different countries.

When and where will Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli meet again?

On March 18th, Milett Figueroa He arrived in Peru and referred to Marcelo Tinelli. In conversation with a reporter from the program 'Amor y fuego', the model spoke about rumors related to a possible breakup with the Argentine host.

“There is no separation with (Marcelo Tinelli), we are well in the relationship and we have to enjoy love, we do not separate. I never talk about the relationship, the truth is that I prefer to enjoy and be happy,” clarified Figueroa, who wore the ring that Marcelo gave her as a symbol of his love.

Then, Milett said that although he is in our country for a few days, he would see his loved one again in Argentina, on March 31. This date is not random, since it coincides with the Argentine driver's birthday, April 1, which adds a special meaning to the meeting. Her followers hope that both will publicly show on social networks how this celebration was organized.

“I came here (Lima) for a work commitment, I am going to stay 10 to 12 days and return on March 31 for his (Marcelo) birthday,” commented Figueroa.

Where is Marcelo Tinelli now and why didn't he come to Peru?

Marcelo Tinelli He is currently in Mexico, where he continues with his professional commitments. The reason why she did not come with Milett Figueroa to Peru is related to her busy work schedule.

The Argentine host has published, on his Instagram account, that he is recording some scenes in that country for the Amazon Prime series 'LOL', in which it is rumored that he will have the position of presenter.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say about rumors of the end of his relationship with Milett Figueroa?

Marcelo Tinelli He was reluctant to marry and start a family with Milett Figueroa in conversation with Ángel de Brito for the 'LAM' program. “I'm not going to get married now, I'm not thinking about that. No, no interest in having children at the moment,” said Tinelli.

Later, Marcelo was not seen in the Argentina Fashion Week, an event in which Milett paraded. These events sparked rumors that both had ended their relationship in total discretion.

For this reason, a reporter from the Argentine media 'Paparazzi' approached Tinelli to ask him about the speculation regarding the end of his romance with Milett Figueroa. “This week there was a lot of talk about Milett. Is everything okay?” was the journalist's question.

Given this, the Argentine driver spoke: “Excellently good, very good. Excellent. “I don't know where they get that from.”