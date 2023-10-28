Were all the rumors confirmed? Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa have been in the eye of the storm after many speculations that they have an affair. Although both have denied that they have a romantic relationship, the host of ‘Bailando 2023’ surprised everyone by asking the actress on a date in the middle of the live show. Where will they go? Find out below.

What will the date between Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa be like?

Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli They were carrying out their well-known flirtations in the middle of the preview of the ‘Dancing 2023‘when Moria Casán invited them to attend the premiere of his play’Witches‘.

“Have you invited me or is Moria inviting me?” Milett pointed out. “I am inviting you, my life,” Marcelo quickly responded. To which the model happily accepted and confirmed that they would attend the event together.

But things did not stop there, since Marcelo Polino He reminded them that they should comply with tradition, since in Argentina they usually have dinner after the theater. So Tinelli promised the Peruvian participant that she would prepare pasta at her house after the play.

On the other hand, the driver asked Figueroa to be ready at 1:00 pm because at that time he would pick her up from her home even though Moria’s presentation would begin at 7.

“On Sunday he estimates that I will be passing by 1 or 2 in the afternoon,” said the Argentine. “The invitation is real, right? Or it’s acting. “I want to know why I believe everything.” The singer also wanted to make sure, who was quickly supported by Marcelo.

“Look me in the eyes. Between 12 or 1 in the day I stop by to go to the theater,” the host of ‘Bailando 2023’ assured him.