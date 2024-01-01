A couple in love. Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli They surprised Peruvians and foreigners after they confirmed their relationship. They both met on the Argentine dance reality show 'Bailando 2023', hosted by Tinelli; and since then, they are inseparable. Both Milett and Marcelo share the day-to-day life of their relationship and to say goodbye to 2023, they traveled to Uruguay to celebrate.

What did Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli say in Uruguay?

In the state of Punta del Este, where the Argentine driver has a property, Milett and Tinelli's daughters traveled to welcome 2024 together. On Instagram, both shared photos and videos.

“Happy New Year! Love and happiness, always”, Milett wrote. For his part, Marcelo published the videos of the great party that he celebrated with his family and his partner. “How nice to welcome the year with them,” she reads.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say about Milett Figueroa's uncle?

Recently, the former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' suffered the loss of his uncle, his mother's brother. Due to force majeure, she traveled back to Lima to spend Christmas with someone who was an important figure in her life.

“Fly high, uncle Enrique. We will see each other and get to know each other above. All my love for @milett, @monkeymight, Martha, Helmut and all Enrique's children. The sky has a new star,” he wrote on Instagram.