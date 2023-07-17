milett figueroa She started in the television industry as a reality girl, which caused her to attract public attention from the beginning. However, little by little, and with her constant work, she has managed to show that she has more than one artistic side. The same thing happened with mala yamadawho —in an interview with The Republic— revealed that he initially prejudged her, not knowing that she would become one of her best friends.

The actresses have been friends for more than seven years after meeting in an industry project that allowed them to share their first words. “I prejudged her at first, but it was one of the most beautiful mistakes I’ve ever had because she allowed me to meet a magnificent person,” Macla said.

Milett Figueroa and Macla Yamada in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

Macla Yamada was the reinforcement of Milett Figueroa in ‘The great chef: famous’. The actresses not only showed the complicity and trust they have due to the years of friendship they have had, but they also made it clear that despite having different tastes and ideas, they can complement each other. That’s how they created a pizza that combined Macla’s vegetarian aspect and Milett’s taste for meat. This somewhat risky combination led to their second-highest score of the night.

How did the friendship between Milett Figueroa and Macla Yamada begin?

As the actress recounted, they met at the end of 2016 while they were recording the novel “Just a mother”. Initially, Macla had the idea that Milett was a “conceited” person due to the controversies in which she involved him. However, after having the opportunity to exchange a couple of words with the former reality girl, she realized that she was a “smiling, happy, transparent person with a very natural essence.”

Macla added that his initial thoughts about Milett were perhaps out of jealousy or envy, something that every human being feels, but he managed to recognize it and take action on it. “It was one of the most beautiful mistakes I’ve had because it allowed me to realize that you shouldn’t judge a person without knowing them.“, he detailed.

Macla Yamada with Milett Figueroa in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Photo: Instagram/@maclayamada

Given this, Macla decided to invite Milett to a lunch in which he would tell her what he initially thought of her, with the possibility of two events occurring: Milett could get upset and move away from her or he could start a sincere friendship. To the joy of both, the second happened.

This lunch, as the theater actress explained, was the beginning of one of the purest and most sincere friendships she has to date. On more than one occasion, both have made it public that they feel inspired by each other.

