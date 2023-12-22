Heading to the altar? Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli They dream of a happy marriage. As in every gala, the dancer and the host show love in 'Bailando', but this time, they surprised by talking about a possible wedding.

Are Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli getting married?

Milett He surprised the jury by saying “I love you” to his partner for the short time they have been together, but the most surprising thing was that, although there is nothing fixed,Marcelo TinelliHe assured that they are already thinking about marriage andMilett: “I have never thought about it, but when love comes and the two people are romantic like us, beautiful things are born that you have never thought about…I also feel like marrying the love of my life“, said.

Marcelo TinelliHe continued the conversation and assured that, if given the opportunity to marry the Peruvian Milett Figueroa, he would love to get married in Lake Titicaca.

Why won't Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli spend Christmas together?

In interviewWith the Argentine television program, LAM, Milett revealed the reason why he could not spend Christmas with his partner. The reason is due to a family situation, since her uncle is in poor health.

“The truth is that I love Argentina. I don't want to leave and the fact of living alone these months has been difficult for me, the distance. Now I have a very delicate family issue, which is that my mother's brother is in quite bad shape, and that is why I am returning to Peru.(…). I just want to see him, hug him and be with him, nothing more,” he told Ángel de Brito.

