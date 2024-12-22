The different branches of mathematics are sometimes connected in surprising ways. A new way to count prime numbersan article from Quanta Magazine

There will be no space left to observe the stars. Exaggerated you say? Hold the telescope for me. The European IRIS² satellite constellation takes shape and First launch of the Chinese mega-constellation Guowang (SatNet) by Daniel Marín

It is one thing to speculate and another to measure. Mobile phone use by preteens

They are also very interesting:

Pyrocystisthe dinoflagellate that inflates itself to escape the gravitational trap

Uranus, a huge rocky planet or an ice giant?

What if the supercontinent Pangea had never broken up?

First launch of the Chinese mega-constellation Guowang (SatNet)

Do we only remember Santa Barbara when it thunders?

Mollie Orshansky, the statistician who measured poverty

And despite everything, the evolution of species continues on its path