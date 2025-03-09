The United States manages to land gently on the moon for the first time in the 21st century. And no, it has not been any company of the Reichsführer-Doge (Even though a Falcon 9 of Space X was used for launch). Since Apollo 17 in 1972 ee. Uu. He could not pose a ship on the lunar surface without any problem. The Blue Ghost M1 Aluniza lunar module, by Daniel Marín. Recall that it is not easy: failure of the mission IM-2: the lunar nova-c module athena falls sideways to the surface of the moon

The influence of literature in science appears where you least expect it. The novel that inspired Alan Turing’s thinking machines By Gisela Baños.

You can read a comic and enjoy it, or read the same comic knowing a thorn of mathematics and freak out in colors. Echo, a golden comic By Raúl Ibáñez.

Any person belonging or belonged to an association whose only entry criteria is the intellectual quotient knows that the answer to this question is a resounding not: Is it the same to be intelligent than having high capabilities?

Meanwhile, in Europe … First totally successful launch of Ariane 6 (VA263)

Eighth flight of the starship: loss of the S34 and Déjà Vu of the seventh mission

The development of oral language in Iinfantil Education

Polymers: the most versatile material that exists

A new magnetic state, the Vortion, which mimics neuronal synapses

Ryugu, an asteroid “Mu Salao”

