Clumsy racism, fear of new things, no will to change or even quite banal the inability to recognize unfamiliar talents and abilities – the list to which Goodell alluded is long. “Up until a few years ago, black quarterbacks were retrained to be receivers. That stigma that black quarterbacks just aren’t as good as white ones is gone. There are now two black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl. In English they say: Milestone,” said the German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown from the Detroit Lions of the German Press Agency about this “milestone”. He is black himself, has a mother from Germany and a father from the USA.