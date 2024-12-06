Spanish boxing does not stop growing and a good example of this is the milestone reached this Wednesday in the II Spanish Adapted Boxing Championship held in Cartagena, an event in which the first official wheelchair fight in history of our country.

The protagonists were Marcelo Moreno Cruz and David Safe Climbingtwo men who, beyond the result of a fight that fell on David Escalada’s side, have already recorded their names in the history of national boxing.

Theirs was the leading role, although they were only the visible face of all the work that many people have done under the mantle of the Royal Spanish Boxing Federation to get two boxers in a chair into the Cartagena ring.

“The first official wheelchair boxing match is a historic milestone and another step for us, towards the promotion of inclusive sport, which is a firm commitment that RFEBoxeo has. It is now our turn to continue promoting this discipline both in the clubs and in the training of technicians in this modality,” said Felipe Martínez, president of the RFEB.

“We want to sow a seed so that these types of athletes have options to go to gyms where this modality is trained,” he added, emphasizing the importance of make way for official competitions to join chair wrestlers to the disability categories intellectual, sensory and physical that are already consolidated.